Aston Villa have a ‘strictly not for sale’ stance on striker Ollie Watkins, amid interest in the player from Manchester United.

Ruben Amorim has just added Bryan Mbeumo to add to his options in the final third, but he is keen on another fresh face.

Manchester United are now being heavily linked with Villa star Watkins and the Villa Park side have been looking to trim the wage bill this summer.

Offloading Watkins though does not look to be something which is on the agenda at the club.

Aston Villa have a ‘strictly not for sale’ stance on Watkins, according to journalist Charlie Haffenden, and Villa have not had any contact from a club wanting him for several months.

If Manchester United do want Watkins then they look to be putting in behind the scenes work on the player’s side first, before approaching Aston Villa.

Watkins is due to turn 30 years old later this year and cashing in on him could make sense for Aston Villa, though it is something they are currently opposed to doing.

He found the back of the net 16 times in 38 Premier League outings over the course of last season, along with providing a valuable eight assists.

Manager Time at Club Unai Emery November 2022 – ongoing Steven Gerrard November 2021 – October 2022 Dean Smith October 2018 – November 2021 Steve Bruce October 2016 – October 2018 Roberto Di Matteo June 2016 – October 2016 Last five permanent Aston Villa managers

Watkins though did not get on the scoresheet in either of Aston Villa’s Premier League meetings with Manchester United.

He also scored just once in the Champions League, finding the back of the net in a league stage win over Scottish champions Celtic.

Aston Villa have Watkins under contract for a further three years and are not under pressure to sell him.

Aston Villa though have been relatively quiet in the transfer market so far this summer, with a focus appearing to be on those already at the club.

They have just signed Boubacar Kamara to a new contract and are in the process of offering a new deal to defender Lucas Digne.