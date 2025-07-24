Julian Finney/Getty Images

Aston Villa are set to offer Lucas Digne a contract extension, following positive talks with the France international.

The Villa Park outfit have been very quiet in the ongoing transfer window as they are having to deal with financial rules concerns.

They will be playing in the Europa League after barely missing out on the Champions League on the final day of the last season, and they will need to comply with UEFA’s spending rules as well.

Yasin Ozcan and Marco Bizot are the only signings so far at Villa Park, but neither of them is seen as a first-team player.

However, Aston Villa are working to keep their best-performing players at the club, as they have signed Boubacar Kamara to a new deal, which will keep him at the club until 2030.

Now, according to journalist Tom Collomosse, Aston Villa will be offering a contract extension to keep hold of Digne beyond his current deal.

The recently turned 32-year-old is still highly rated at the club and will be offered a new deal despite recently admitting to being unsure on his future.

Season Position 2024–25 6th 2023–24 4th 2022–23 7th 2021–22 14th 2020–21 11th Aston Villa's last five league finishes

And following positive discussions with the France left-back, he will be offered to sign a deal extension at Villa Park.

Digne joined the Villans from Everton more than three years ago for £25m and he has been a very important part of their team.

Despite Ian Maasten’s arrival from Chelsea last summer, Digne has been head and shoulders above him as Emery’s go-to choice.

His continued solid performances did not go unnoticed and Atletico Madrid have asked about him this summer.

Now it remains to be seen when Aston Villa will announce Digne’s new deal, and how long it will keep him at the club, provided he is happy with the terms.