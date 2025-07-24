Cameron Smith/Getty Images

Birmingham City are to put former Derby County defender Eiran Cashin through a medical later today as they close in on landing him from Premier League side Brighton after ‘talks accelerated’.

Blues have, for a second successive summer, made a splash in the transfer market as they target back-to-back promotions, up to the Premier League.

An eye-catching signing has been that of former Celtic striker Kyogo Furuhashi, while Alfie May moved on from St Andrew’s to Huddersfield Town.

Ben Davies was on loan at Birmingham last term to strengthen the defence, but despite him being expected to return, he is still at Ibrox.

Now Blues are set to make a defensive signing in the shape of Cashin and, according to journalist Charlie Parker-Turner, his medical is ‘set to take place today’.

An exit has been on the cards for the former Derby man, who has struggled to make an impact at Brighton.

Brighton are not though cutting the cord with the defender and he will be joining Birmingham, after ‘talks accelerated’ earlier this week, on a loan deal.

Cashin only joined Brighton from Derby in the winter transfer window earlier this year and put pen to a long term contract on the south coast.

Team Year Points Birmingham City (C) 2024–25 111 Wolverhampton Wanderers (C) 2013–14 103 Charlton Athletic (C) 2011–12 101 Plymouth Argyle (C) 2022–23 101 Sheffield United (C) 2016–17 100 Top five most points total in League One;

(C) Champions

Now the Seagulls feel his development would be best served by a loan stint back in the Championship.

It is for now unclear whether Birmingham have negotiated an option to buy in the loan agreement.

Had they done so with Davies’ loan from Rangers last season then they could have easily triggered it and kept hold of him on a permanent basis.

Cashin came through the youth set-up at Derby, but the Rams will now need to deal with coming up against him next term.

John Eustace, a former Birmingham manager, kept Derby up in the Championship against the odds and will want to kick on with the Rams in the new campaign.