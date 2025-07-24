Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

Serie A giants Roma have established contact with Wolves for their Portuguese striker Fabio Silva, as they look to add to their options in the final third.

The Molineux club have been active in the summer window in terms of outgoings and incomings, but recently lost out to Atletico Madrid for Marc Pubill, which left them disappointed.

Following the departures of Matheus Cunha and Pablo Sarabia, more attacking departures look to be on the cards.

Goncalo Guedes has been made available in the market and 23-year-old forward Silva is also attracting transfer interest this summer.

Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig and Wolfsburg from the Bundesliga have been linked with him in the ongoing window.

Now, the Portuguese forward has another suitor in the shape of Italian side Roma and they have even made contact over signing him, according to Italian broadcaster Sky Italia.

The Molineux outfit paid a massive £35m to FC Porto back in the summer of 2020, when Silva was only 18 years old, to sign him.

Season Position 2024–25 16th 2023–24 14th 2022–23 13th 2021–22 10th 2020–21 13th Wolverhampton Wanderers’ last five league finishes

However, his move has not worked as planned, as in his five-year spell at Wolves, he has been loaned out four separate times.

Roma have added Brighton’s Evan Ferguson on loan very recently, but Silva is being eyed to give Gian Piero Gasperini another attacking option.

He had a decent loan spell last season at La Liga club UD Las Palmas, where he made 13 goal contributions in 24 league games, and that could help Wolves strengthen their kitty even more.

Wolves are facing further transfer interest from Italy, as Juventus are keen on Andre, who the Molineux club do not want to sell except if there is a crazy offer.