Marc Atkins/Getty Images

West Ham United face Saudi Pro League competition for striker Callum Wilson as Al-Ettifaq are ‘exploring a move’ for the former Newcastle United man.

Wilson was offered terms to continue at Newcastle, but chose to move on and is now looking for his next challenge.

There have been concerns over recent injury issues the striker has suffered, but he is still seen as a lethal and proven option at Premier League level.

West Ham have been holding talks with the striker and are tipped to also offer a structured deal dependent upon playing time.

The Hammers though now face competition from Saudi Arabia as Al-Ettifaq are ‘exploring a move’ for Wilson, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

Al-Ettifaq have been trying to land Luuk de Jong, but so far the Dutchman has not agreed to the move and if there is no change within the next 24 hours they will progress talks with Wilson.

A move to Saudi Arabia could be a lucrative proposition for Wilson, with Jordan Henderson having earned £700,000 a week at the same club in a headline grabbing move.

West Ham will be hoping that Wilson wants to stay in the Premier League and the lure of doing that is too much for him to resist.

Competition Goals Premier League 88 League One 22 Championship 20 EFL Cup 5 FA Cup 4 Callum Wilson’s goals by competition

The striker came through the youth set-up at Coventry City and has never played his club football outside England.

Newcastle signed Wilson from Bournemouth in 2020 and he enjoyed a solid five years on Tyneside.

Injuries meant that Wilson made just 18 Premier League outings for the Magpies last term, with 22 outings in total.

Al-Ettifaq have a number of foreign stars in the ranks who have stayed even after the exit of Steven Gerrard as boss.

Georginio Wijnaldum and Moussa Dembele are former Premier League players at the Saudi side.

Wilson may also have interest from elsewhere as his free agent status makes him extra attractive.