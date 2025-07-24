George Wood/Getty Images

Former Rangers midfielder John Lundstram has agreed terms with Hull City, but must now end his contract at Trabzonspor.

Lundstram only joined Trabzonspor last summer after leaving Rangers and did feature on a regular basis for the Turkish side last season.

This summer though Trabzonspor have declared him surplus to requirements and have been trying to offload him, along with his fellow former Rangers team-mate Borna Barisic.

Championship outfit Hull City are keen on Lundstram and have been trying to agree terms with him.

Now, according to Turkish journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu, they have succeeded and Lundstram ‘has reached an agreement’ with Trabzonspor.

However, for the move to happen, Lundstram now needs to terminate his contract at Trabzonspor.

Hull are currently operating under a transfer embargo which means they can only sign free transfers or free loans.

Season Player Club Goals 2024–25 Joel Piroe Leeds United 19 2023–24 Sammie Szmodics Blackburn Rovers 27 2022–23 Chuba Akpom Middlesbrough 28 2021–22 Aleksandar Mitrovic Fulham 43 2020–21 Ivan Toney Brentford 33 Top goalscorers in the last five Championship seasons

The club are confident they will have the ban overturned on appeal, but for the moment they are restricted.

Adding an experienced campaigner such as Lundstram would be a big boost for the Tigers amid their current transfer ban.

They have also been trying to snap up free agent winger David Akintola, who last played for Turkish side Caykur Rizespor.

Hull have also agreed terms with another Trabzonspor player in the shape of Enis Destan, but must finalise that deal with the Turkish side.

Trabzonspor believe that Lundstram fell short of expectations last season and as a result want him off the books.

The former Rangers midfielder has also drawn interest from within Turkey, where Antalyaspor are keen, though they have also been dealing with a transfer ban.

Whether the Turkish side will need to pay him off to terminate his deal remains to be seen, but the experienced midfielder now looks set to return to England with Hull.

Lundstram was successful at Rangers, winning the Scottish Cup and the Scottish League Cup, while he was also part of the impressive side that came within a whisker of winning the Europa League in 2022.