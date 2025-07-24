Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

Former Premier League attacker Gabriel Agbonlahor believes that Liverpool target Alexander Isak seeking a move away from Newcastle United shows he does not think the Magpies are big enough for him.

Isak has been a top target for Liverpool this summer, but Newcastle do not want to sell and the Reds have just signed Hugo Ekitike.

Now Isak has not travelled with Newcastle for their pre-season tour and it has emerged that he wants a move away from St James’ Park.

Newcastle remain reluctant to sell, but pressure from Isak to leave could well change the picture and Agbonlahor thinks it should.

He feels that Isak is indicating he does not see Newcastle as a big enough club and told the Magpies to ask for £120m for the striker and sell him.

Agbonlahor wrote on X: “Isak obviously doesn’t think Newcastle are a big enough club for him?

“He wants out so for me Newcastle should set an asking price of £120m and sell him.

Manager Time at Club Eddie Howe November 2021 – present Steve Bruce July 2019 – October 2021 Rafael Benítez March 2016 – June 2019 Steve McClaren June 2015 – March 2016 Alan Pardew December 2010 – December 2014 Last five permanent Newcastle United managers

“Bad news for the Geordies tho maybe it does show they are only a big club in Newcastle.”

Isak has also been linked with a possible move to Saudi Arabia and Newcastle may prefer that option over selling to Premier League rivals.

With the striker still having three years left on his contract, Newcastle are under no immediate pressure to sell, but have to weigh up whether they want to keep an unhappy player.

Eddie Howe may not want to have a key player at the club who has made it clear he would rather be somewhere else and that raises an issue for Newcastle.

It has been suggested the Magpies could sell for £150m, but given Isak wants to move, it appears unlikely any club would feel the need to pay that much.

Peter Crouch said earlier this year that if Liverpool sign Isak it will guarantee a period of dominance.