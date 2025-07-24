George Wood/Getty Images

Former Leeds United star and fan favourite Mateusz Klich is in the process of finalising a move back to Poland.

Klich was on the books at Leeds from 2017 until 2023 and shone during the Whites’ Marcelo Bielsa inspired revolution, which saw the club promoted to the Premier League.

His fully committed and determined manner made him a firm favourite with the Whites faithful and there was genuine affection shown to him before he left for the MLS, to join DC United.

He received a send-off from the fans and guard of honour from the players, while one former Leeds United boss at the time said he fully deserved.

Klich, who was most recently on the books at another MLS side in the shape of Atlanta United, is now 35 years old and is preparing to return to Poland.

The midfielder is ‘determined to make the move’, according to Polish outlet Meczyki, and can do so as a free agent.

Polish top flight side Cracovia are keen on snapping up Klich and have been exploring a deal for some time.

It is a move that Klich wants to make and it is suggested that a contract ‘should be finalised in the coming days’ as the midfielder looks to end his career at the Polish club.

Competition Appearances Championship 98 Premier League 82 EFL Cup 12 FA Cup 3 Mateusz Klich’s Leeds United appearances by competition

He started his career at Cravovia and it will represent Klich coming full circle to end his time as a player there.

The new Polish campaign has already begun, with Cracovia winning their opening game against Lech Poznan.

Last term Lech Poznan won the league, while Cracovia finished in sixth spot.

Klich made a total of 195 appearances across all competitions during his time at Leeds.

He won the Championship title with the Whites, who only last season managed to win promotion once again back to the Premier League.

Leeds fans will surely keep an eye out for how Klich fares in the final stint of his career, back in Poland.