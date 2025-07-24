George Wood/Getty Images

Leeds United have now submitted an official bid for Feyenoord attacker Igor Paixao, with the move described as a ‘serious attempt’ to land him.

The Feyenoord star has been keen to move to French giants Marseille and they have tried to agree a fee for his signature, at times looking set to succeed.

Marseille have not succeeded yet though and now they face serious competition in the shape of Premier League new boys Leeds.

According to Dutch outlet Feyenoord Transfermarkt, Leeds have made a ‘serious attempt’ to sign Paixao by putting in a bid with a fixed fee of €35m.

It remains to be seen if the proposal, which is higher than Marseille’s, will find favour with Feyenoord, but Leeds had been discussing internally making an offer and have now done so.

The Whites also presented their project to the Brazilian earlier this month and he likely liked what he heard.

Even so, Paixao has not yet agreed on personal terms with Leeds, even though it is suggested that the ‘situation is developing rapidly’.

Manager Time at Club Daniel Farke July 2023 – present Sam Allardyce May 2023 – June 2023 Javi Gracia February 2023 – May 2023 Jesse Marsch February 2022 – February 2023 Marcelo Bielsa June 2018 – February 2022 Last five permanent Leeds United managers

Leeds have just agreed a fee with Lyon for goalkeeper Lucas Perri.

Signing a top class goalkeeper and a top class attacker are considered to be crucial bits of business if Leeds are to be able to survive in the Premier League.

Paixao has been a key performer for Feyenoord and was part of the side that won the Dutch title when Arne Slot was in charge.

Aston Villa and Arsenal have both been linked with the Brazilian at points this summer, but neither have made concrete attempts to sign him.

Now though it appears that if Paixao does grace English football next season then it will most likely be in the white shirt of Leeds.