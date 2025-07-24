Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Alexander Isak’s preference is to join Liverpool from Newcastle United this summer and the Reds could decide to make an offer for him.

The newly crowned Premier League champions are having an incredible transfer window to make up for previously quiet transfer periods.

They paid a club record transfer fee for Florian Wirtz, and besides him, they have signed Hugo Ekitike, Jeremie Fimpong and Milos Kerkez to significantly solidify their first team.

Liverpool turned to complete the move for Ekitike after it appeared Newcastle would not sell Isak and ironically pushed the Magpies out of the way for the Frenchman.

However, the situation could be changing as Isak wants to leave Newcastle and has not travelled on the club’s pre-season tour; Gabriel Agbonlahor has told Newcastle to now sell him.

Speculation is now rife about what will happen with Isak and, according to journalist Abdellah Boulma, the striker’s preferred outcome is for him to join the champions.

The Sweden hitman also has interest from the Saudi Pro League, but if he is to leave, he prefers to join Liverpool.

Season Player Club Goals 2024–25 Mohamed Salah Liverpool 29 2023–24 Erling Haaland Manchester City 27 2022–23 Erling Haaland Manchester City 36 2021–22 Mohamed Salah Liverpool 23 Son Heung-min Tottenham Hotspur 23 2020–21 Harry Kane Tottenham Hotspur 23 Top goalscorers in the last five Premier League seasons

Arne Slot’s side are monitoring the situation and could make an offer for him in the coming days.

Newcastle apparently want a mammoth £150m to let Isak go, but the chances of the Magpies getting such a sum for a player who is pushing for an exit could well be limited.

Richard Keys predicted in April that Liverpool were sure to sign Isak this summer.

The 25-year-old has played 109 games for Newcastle and has an impressive tally of 62 goals and eleven assists to his name.

Liverpool could bring in more cash to use to finance a swoop for Isak, with Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz potentially able to be sold.

If both deals go through, Liverpool will have the money and space to make a move for the Sweden superstar.

They are also interested in Real Madrid’s Rodrygo, who they could also make a move for, with enquiries having been made.