Millwall are now closing in on securing the signature of Fulham goalkeeper Steven Benda on loan.

Lions boss Alex Neil is keen to beef up his goalkeeping options ahead of the new Championship season.

His eyes have been drawn to Fulham for an option in the shape of German goalkeeper Benda.

Benda has operated as cover at Craven Cottage since joining the club in the summer of 2023 and Fulham are prepared to let him move on.

Millwall are now in the process of finalising the capture of Benda on a loan deal, according to journalist Luca Bendoni.

The German shot-stopper will link up with Millwall to give Neil another goalkeeping option.

Benda is under contract with Fulham only until next summer, but the club have an option to extend that by a further year, explaining their willingness to loan the goalkeeper out.

He made four appearances for Fulham last season, turning out for the Cottagers in both the FA Cup and the EFL Cup.

Benda was also on the bench for Fulham throughout the Premier League campaign.

He does have experience of playing in the Championship, having turned out in the division while on the books at Swansea City and then on a loan spell at Peterborough United.

Benda will want to complete the move as quickly as possible to give him ample chance to settle in at Millwall.

Millwall are on friendly duty on Saturday when they head to face Bromley.

They are then due to face Sutton United, followed by a meeting with Portuguese outfit Estoril, as Neil continues to tune his side up for the approaching Championship campaign, which kicks off against Norwich City at Carrow Road.

Director of football Steve Gallen recently pointed towards the capture of Zak Sturge to show the direction the Lions are heading in and will be equally encouraged by getting Benda.