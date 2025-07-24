Stu Forster/Getty Images

Newcastle United are ‘attentive’ to Benjamin Sesko’s situation at RB Leipzig and are ‘informed’ on the cost of signing him, amid Alexander Isak wanting to go.

The Magpies have been rocked by star striker Isak making clear he wants to move on from the club this summer.

Isak, who is a major target for Liverpool, does not want to sign a new contract at Newcastle and is keen to depart, with a move to Anfield now seeming potentially possible.

Newcastle are now having to consider whether they should keep hold of an unhappy player or sell him, as former Premier League star Gabriel Agbonlahor has advised them to do.

If Isak does go then a replacement will be needed and, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Newcastle are ‘attentive’ to Sesko’s situation.

Leipzig are prepared to sell him this summer if the price is right and Newcastle are ‘informed’ about just what level of cost would be involved in taking him to St James’ Park.

Newcastle have missed out on Bryan Mbeumo, Joao Pedro and Hugo Ekitike this summer and are struggling to land key targets.

They did get an Anthony Elanga deal over the line, but remain in the hunt for a new goalkeeper, centre-back and striker.

Brentford’s Yoane Wissa is a target and a player they are working to sign, but he was expected to arrive in addition to Isak.

Now Newcastle may have to replace Isak, which would be a huge task.

Sesko was looked at by both Arsenal and Liverpool this summer, but both shopped elsewhere, while Manchester United have been linked with him, and Tottenham Hotspur have enquired.

Newcastle will not want the situation with Isak to drag on as they aim to make sure they have a settled enough squad by the time the new Premier League season starts.