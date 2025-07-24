Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Jeffrey Schlupp has expressed his excitement at signing for Norwich City, dubbing the Canaries a ‘big club’.

Norwich have snapped up Schlupp on a free transfer and handed him a one-year deal at Carrow Road.

Crystal Palace released Schlupp this summer eight years after signing him from Leicester City for a reported £12m.

Schlupp spent the second half of last season on loan at Celtic, picking up a Scottish Premiership winners’ medal for his troubles.

The versatile Schlupp also won the Premier League with Leicester, contributing hugely to the unlikely win, while also helping the Foxes achieve promotion in 2013-14.

German-born Schlupp declared his excitement at returning to the Championship with Norwich, his first campaign at the level since the promotion winning season, and dubbed the Canaries a big club.

Schlupp told the Canaries’ official website: “I’m really excited, it’s something new again but a lot to look forward to back in the Championship at a big club.

Team Year Points Reading (C) 2005–06 106 Sunderland (C) 1998-99 105 Newcastle United (C) 2009–10 102 Leicester City (C) 2013–14 102 Fulham (C) 2000–01 101 Burnley (C) 2022–23 101 Top six most points total in Championship (from 1992-93);

(C) Champions

“I’ve spoken to the head coach about the plan for this year and I am excited to be involved.

“I’m looking forward to meeting all the players and hopefully we can create something special this year.”

Though born in Germany, Schlupp was mostly raised in England in Milton Keynes before joining Leicester’s academy.

Schlupp has represented Ghana at international level, accumulating 20 caps.

Norwich will hope to make good use of the 32-year-old’s experience as they look for a strong campaign under new boss Liam Manning.

The Canaries finished 13th in the Championship last season and will hope that the arrival of the experienced Schlupp not only helps with the development of their young full-backs, but also provides impetus for a promotion push.