Bristol City are set to reject a £1m bid from fellow Championship outfit Derby County for defender Zak Vyner, according to journalist Ron Walker.

Derby are backing manager John Eustace in the transfer window, as he prepares for his first full season at the Pride Park club.

Eustace joined the Rams in February and helped them avoid relegation, after leaving a Blackburn Rovers side battling for the playoff places.

To reward the faith Eustace reposed in the club, and for helping avoid the drop to League One, Derby are working hard to secure signings to strengthen the squad.

Derby have already made a number of signings while a slew of players have been released or sold on, but they did miss out on keeping defender Nat Phillips.

The Rams are keen on Liverpool left-back Owen Beck to reinforce the backline, while Liverpool midfield talent James McConnell is also someone they like.

Vyner has also emerged as a target for the profile Derby are targeting, with only a year remaining on his contract at Bristol City and with the Rams hoping to procure him on a knock-down fee.

Derby have offered £1m to Bristol City, but that ‘offer falls far below’ what the Robins value him at and it will be rejected.

Bristol City value him much higher and will only entertain a bid that is in their ballpark.

They finished in the playoff spots in the Championship, losing to Sheffield United in the semi-final, with Vyner a regular in the team.

The Robins could possibly view another strong season and possible promotion with Vyner in the squad as more valuable than cashing in now for a paltry sum.

It remains to be seen if Derby will return with an improved offer or turn their attention elsewhere.