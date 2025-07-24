Jaimi Joy/Getty Images

Talk that QPR are moving to sign Montpellier midfielder Khalil Fayad has been dubbed ‘fake news’ with ‘no discussion’ with the Championship side happening.

QPR have been moving to reinforce the squad under new boss Julien Stephan, with a notable arrival that of Kwame Poku, who was wanted by a host of clubs including Birmingham City and Rangers.

The Championship side have been trying of late to sign Schalke striker Pape Meissa Ba.

Players could also depart Loftus Road and goalkeeper Paul Nardi is suggested to be out of favour with the R’s at the moment.

QPR have been linked with wanting to bring in Montpellier midfielder Khalil Fayad, with the R’s said to have reignited their interest.

That talk though is ‘fake news’, according to French journalist Mohamed Toubache-Ter.

There has been ‘no discussion’ between the Montpellier man and QPR, with the recent claims dubbed ‘another manoeuvre to shake things up’.

Fayad has another two years left to run on his current contract at Montpellier.

He had an injury interrupted season last year and as a result only made 20 appearances in Ligue 1 for the club.

The defensively minded midfielder came through the youth set-up at the French side and has so far made 71 senior outings for them.

It remains to be seen if QPR do hold an interest in Fayad and whether they choose to act upon that interest later in the transfer window.

The R’s, who had Marti Cifuentes at the helm last season, are due to open their Championship campaign in the new season by welcoming Preston North End to Loftus Road on 9th August.

They then have another four games before the transfer window closes, with meetings against Plymouth Argyle, Watford, Coventry City and Charlton Athletic.