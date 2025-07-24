Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Rangers defender Robin Propper is ‘truly on his way’ to move to Dutch side FC Twente and is likely to have his medical with the club within the next 24 hours.

Russell Martin has been adding defensive options this summer, with Propper very much out of favour under the former MK Dons boss

Rangers had Nasser Djiga, on loan from Wolves, and John Souttar as their centre-back pairing in the Champions League against Panathinaikos on Tuesday night.

Emmanuel Fernandez has also been signed from Peterborough United.

The writing has been on the wall for Propper, who has been regularly linked with a return to the Netherlands, though he has held off making a firm decision.

That is now expected to happen though and according to Dutch outlet RTV Oost Sport, he is ‘now truly on his way’ to Twente.

Propper is ‘very likely’ to have his medical with Twente on Friday ahead of completing a move to the Dutch side.

At Twente, Propper will be playing with former Rangers striker Sam Lammers, who the Gers sold to the Dutch outfit last summer.

Player From Fee Tore Andre Flo Chelsea £12m Ryan Kent Liverpool £6.5m Michael Ball Everton £6.5m Danilo Feyenoord £6m Mikel Arteta Barcelona £5.8m Rangers’s top 5 record transfers

Like Lammers, Propper struggled to live up to expectations at Ibrox and he will now be looking to get his career back on track in his homeland.

Rangers’ transfer business has had a very British tint so far this summer.

And that shows no sign of ending, as Martin prefers to operate in the transfer market in his own backyard.

Propper joined Rangers from Twente and the move will be a return to the club at which he very much impressed.

The centre-back, who is due to turn 32 years old in September, will now be looking to come through his medical without an issue and then put pen to paper to a contract with Twente.