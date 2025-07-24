Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Rangers have not included a £10m obligation to buy in their loan offer for Crystal Palace winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, it has been claimed.

The Gers are continuing to look for options to strengthen the squad for a busy campaign which has already begun against Greek giants Panathinaikos in the Champions League qualifiers.

They have been keen on adding another goalkeeper and were trying to sign Carl Rushworth from Brighton, but the Seagulls would not sign off on the move.

Rangers have looked to do most of their transfer business south of the border and that has not changed with a move for Rak-Sakyi.

It emerged earlier on Thursday that Rangers had gone in with a loan bid for the Crystal Palace man, which was rejected.

It was claimed that the offer included a potential obligation to buy worth up to £10m.

However, according to journalist Chris Jack, that talk is wide of the mark and ‘there is no’ £10m obligation to buy in the deal.

Player From Fee Tore Andre Flo Chelsea £12m Ryan Kent Liverpool £6.5m Michael Ball Everton £6.5m Danilo Feyenoord £6m Mikel Arteta Barcelona £5.8m Rangers’s top 5 record transfers

An outlay of £10m on a single player would have been a substantial one for Rangers.

Rak-Sakyi was on loan at Sheffield United last season, but despite featuring heavily could not help the Blades to win promotion to the Premier League.

Rangers remain keen on the 22-year-old, who also has interest from elsewhere, and it is unclear what level of offer would be acceptable for Crystal Palace.

The wide-man is also admired by Russell Martin’s former club Southampton, who could well battle Rangers for the player’s signature.

Rak-Sakyi has yet to really impact the first team at Crystal Palace and had a loan stint at Charlton Athletic in the 2022/23 campaign.

He has two years remaining on his contract at Selhurst Park and as such, Crystal Palace are in a strong position to dictate the terms of any departure this summer.