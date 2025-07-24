George Wood/Getty Images

Leeds United have reached a ‘total agreement’ with Lyon to sign goalkeeper Lucas Perri, who is now ‘flying to England’ to complete the move.

The Whites have been looking to sign a new goalkeeper this summer and multiple shot-stoppers have been linked with moves to Elland Road.

Illan Meslier started last term between the sticks, but his error-prone performances saw him lose his spot to Karl Darlow before the campaign ended.

Meslier has been widely expected to depart Leeds this summer, though he is still at the club, and the Whites have wanted a new number 1.

Now, according to French journalist Fabrice Hawkins, they seem to have their man in Perri, with a ‘total agreement’ in place with Lyon to sign him.

As a result of the agreement with Lyon, Perri is now leaving the club’s tour in Germany and ‘flying to England’ to complete the move.

Leeds will give the 27-year-old goalkeeper a medical and if all goes smoothly then he will be able to put pen to paper to a contract with the Premier League new boys.

Season Position 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, play-off runners-up) 2022–23 19th (Premier League, relegated) 2021–22 17th (Premier League) 2020–21 9th (Premier League) Leeds United's recent league finishes

It emerged earlier this summer that Leeds were monitoring Perri’s situation and now they have pounced.

Perri, a Brazilian, made a total of 45 appearances for Lyon over the course of last season and kept 13 clean sheets in the process.

It remains to be seen how much Leeds will be forking out for the goalkeeper, but the capture is likely to be seen as something of a coup.

He was between the sticks for Lyon in their Europa League run to the quarter-final last term, something which saw him play in both legs against Manchester United.

Now Leeds will look to get the deal completed as quickly as possible to guard against any possible hijacks or hitches.