Tottenham Hotspur target Morgan Gibbs-White has now flown out to link up with the Nottingham Forest squad in Portugal.

Spurs want to sign Gibbs-White from Forest and had been preparing to pay the £60m release clause in his contract.

Gibbs-White is also in favour of the move and it was expected to happen quickly, but the manner in which Tottenham tried to sign him angered Nottingham Forest and their fans.

They have accused Tottenham of an alleged illegal approach for the player and the move has now been put in the balance.

All eyes are on what Gibbs-White does and whether he pushes for a move, and he was not with the Forest squad when they flew to Portugal.

That was due to a personal matter, but Gibbs-Whites has now flown out to Portugal to link up with the Nottingham Forest squad, according to journalist Tom Collomosse.

The attacking midfielder flew out to Portugal last night to link up with his team-mates.

Tottenham still want to take Gibbs-White to north London and how the transfer saga might proceed in the coming days and weeks remains to be seen.

Despite the speculation over Gibbs-White, Nottingham Forest are continuing their own efforts in the transfer market.

The Tricky Trees had a bid for Bologna winger Dan Ndoye turned down, while they are also showing interest in a defender at Danish side FC Copenhagen.

Forest are due to take on fellow Premier League side Fulham in a friendly in Portugal this coming Saturday, before they then play Estoril.

A further three friendlies are then scheduled before the start of the new league season, with games against Birmingham City, Fiorentina and Al-Qadsiah coming up for Nuno to complete the final preparations for his side.