Watford defender Antonio Tikvic is edging closer to an exit from Vicarage Road, as German club Munster are set to secure the 21-year-old.

The Hornets have shown their intent to push for a playoff spot next season in the Championship as they have been very active in the ongoing transfer window.

Hector Kyprianou, Marc Bola and Nathan Baxter joined the ranks and they made the ambitious additions of Nestory Irankunda from Bayern Munich and Othmane Maamma.

However, Gino Pozzo is also aware that he will need to offload the players who are not in the club’s immediate plans.

Mileta Rajovic and Francisco Sierralta have already been shipped off, but at least two more outgoings are on the agenda.

Jorge Hurtado and Tikvic are the players who are on their way out of the Championship side in the coming days; Hurtado is heading back to Colombia.

According to Italian journalist Luca Bendoni, German 2. Bundesliga outfit Munster are on the verge of signing the Croatia Under-21 international.

The Hornets have kept the recent trend of keeping a high sell-on clause, as they are keeping 50 per cent of his future sale and are pocketing a fee of around €1m.

The Hamburg-born Croatian centre-back spent time with Eintracht Frankfurt, Hamburg, Bayern Munich and Serie A side Udinese before he came to Vicarage Road.

Tikvic made only three official appearances for the Hornets and now he is ending his adventure in England.

Die Adler finished fourth bottom in 2. Bundesliga last season, and Watford will hope for a big future for the Croatian, due to the high sell-on clause in the agreement.