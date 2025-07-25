Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images

The agents of Everton and West Ham United target Douglas Luiz have now had contact with Juventus following their client’s no show.

Luiz, who has been widely linked with an exit from Juventus this summer following a poor first season at the club, failed to show up for a training camp on Thursday, without providing an explanation.

Now Luiz’s agents and Juventus have been in touch with each other about the situation, according to Sky Italia.

Luiz’s agents communicated their client’s desire to report to the training camp next week and the reason he was absent was not discussed.

They are expected to have detailed talks over why the midfielder did not show up.

Juventus are determined that they will take action against Luiz for missing the camp.

The situation adds to a sense that Luiz may have played his final game for Juventus, given his underwhelming last season and the club’s willingness to sell him to a Premier League side, something intermediaries have been working on.

Leeds United were keen on Luiz earlier in the transfer window, but Everton and West Ham now look his most likely destinations.

Luiz was a key man at Aston Villa and the Villa Park side only sold him to Juventus last summer under PSR pressures.

Bringing him back to the Premier League would likely be considered a coup for either Everton or West Ham, with both clubs keen to strengthen the ranks.

Everton even recently held talks with Juventus’ general manager over signing Luiz.

Neither side can offer Luiz the chance to play European football though and how the midfielder feels about a move to them remains to be seen.

Luiz, who has been capped 19 times by Brazil, will be keen to be playing regular first team football in a World Cup year.