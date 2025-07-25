Lewis Storey/Getty Images

Leeds United could well face heavyweight competition for Feyenoord attacker Igor Paixao as he is ‘back in fashion’ at Italian giants Roma.

The Brazilian is a hot topic in the transfer market at present with Marseille having been working hard to try to agree a deal for him.

Leeds have also been making moves, presenting their project to Paixao, and then on Thursday evening, pulling the trigger on a bid with a fixed fee of €35m.

Strengthening in the final third is now key for Leeds in the transfer window, with Manor Solomon having returned to Tottenham Hotspur following the end of his loan spell and questions over if Joel Piroe can score the goals needed in the Premier League.

As well as Marseille though, Leeds could now have to contend with competition from Roma.

They have looked at Paixao and, according to Sky Italia, he is now ‘back in fashion’ in the Italian capital.

Roma want to bring in an attacker and also have an interest in Wolves flop Fabio Silva, with contact made over a possible deal.

Manager Time at Club Daniel Farke July 2023 – present Sam Allardyce May 2023 – June 2023 Javi Gracia February 2023 – May 2023 Jesse Marsch February 2022 – February 2023 Marcelo Bielsa June 2018 – February 2022 Last five permanent Leeds United managers

Moving to Italy with Roma could be a hugely tempting prospect for Paixao and the Serie A side are in Europe next season.

However, agreeing a fee with Feyenoord is far from straightforward, as Marseille have found, and Leeds have Premier League financial firepower to deploy.

A concern for Paixao could be joining a newly promoted side in the Premier League, with clubs having found it tough to establish themselves in recent seasons.

Southampton, Leicester City and Ipswich Town all instantly dropped back down into the Championship last term and Leeds are amongst the favourites for the drop in the approaching campaign.

Landing Paixao could prove to be crucial to Leeds’ hopes of survival and lodging a substantial bid indicates they will pull out all the stops to do so.