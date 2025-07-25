Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Premier League new boys Burnley have shown concrete interest in Napoli’s Jens Cajuste, as they have made enquiries regarding his availability.

The Clarets have not sat still since their promotion to the Premier League following an impressive 100-point season in the Championship.

Scott Parker’s side are looking to build a strong enough team to compete in the extremely difficult Premier League, with the fates of last season’s promoted teams standing as a warning.

Burnley are currently amongst the favourites to get relegated.

They have strengthened their backline with the arrivals of Loum Tchaouna, Quilindschy Hartman and Kyle Walker, and remain keen on signing striker Josh Sargent.

Burnley are also working to bolster their midfield options after Josh Brownhill left the club following his contract expiry earlier this month.

They are targeting a midfielder who played in the Premier League on loan last season, in the shape of Napoli’s Cajuste.

According to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, the Clarets appreciate the quality of the Sweden midfielder.

Game Competition Tottenham Hotspur (A) Premier League Sunderland (H) Premier League Manchester United (A) Premier League Burnley’s first three games

He played 33 games for Ipswich Town in the last campaign and Burnley believe that he can add much-needed quality in the engine room.

They have a genuine interest in the 25-year-old, as they have hit the Italian giants with enquiries for Cajuste.

His contract does not expire until 2028, but he is not part of Antonio Conte’s future plans and could be available for a cut-price fee.

It remains to be seen if the Premier League new boys will go in with an offer for the 25-year-old in the coming days as they shape up for their league opener, which comes away at Tottenham Hotspur on 16th August.