Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

German club RB Leipzig ‘are aware’ that Newcastle United are speaking with Benjamin Sesko’s camp, as the German side have been informed about it.

Eddie Howe’s side find themselves in big trouble as their superstar hitman, Alexander Isak, is actively looking to leave the club now, with Liverpool his preferred destination.

Newcastle went to strengthen their attack with Hugo Ekitike, but Liverpool showed their urgency and pull to quickly secure the Frenchman.

It looked like the Reds would not make an attempt to sign Isak following Ekitike’s capture, but things have changed in the last 24 hours, and they could make a move for him.

Newcastle are already making contingency plans in the shape of Sesko and they are in touch with Leipzig’s highly-rated striker.

And according to German journalist Philipp Hinze, Die Roten Bullen ‘are aware’ of Newcastle’s contact with the player’s camp.

His €80m release clause has expired at the Bundesliga club and his price is negotiable now.

Attacker Bryan Mbeumo Liam Delap Joao Pedro Hugo Ekitike Yoane Wissa Benjamin Sesko Attackers Newcastle United have been keen on this summer

Arsenal were genuinely interested in him only a few weeks ago, but Leipzig did not budge on their price tag, which made them go for Viktor Gyokeres.

Manchester United also want him, but if Isak goes in the coming weeks, Newcastle should have no issues matching Die Roten Bullen’s asking price for Sesko.

Newcastle have been rejected multiple times this summer and they will hope that Sesko will not be another name on that list, as the Slovenian hitman only wants to move to a top club.

The 22-year-old scored 21 goals and provided six assists in 45 games, and all eyes will be on the Magpies to see if they will be able to convince him to join.

Newcastle are losing out on goalkeeper James Trafford to Manchester City and desperately need a transfer boost.