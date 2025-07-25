Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Crystal Palace are ‘now in pole position’ to secure a move for Nice striker and Wolves target Evann Guessand, who has been drawing interest from multiple clubs this summer.

The Ivory Coast international reached double figures in terms of overall goals scored last season, finishing with 23 goal contributions in 42 appearances for Nice in France.

He at once started drawing interest from clubs around Europe, with Wolves putting an offer in for him last month, while he has also been linked with West Ham United.

Fenerbahce are admirers too and Jose Mourinho even held a zoom call with the attacker to convince him about a move to Turkey.

Now though Crystal Palace have taken command in the race and, according to journalist Chris Wheatley, are in pole position.

Crystal Palace are closing in on a deal for the player and appear confident about getting a move done in the coming days.

It will come as a blow for Guessand’s admirers, who have been keeping an eye on him.

Player Signed from Walter Benitez PSV Eindhoven Borna Sosa Ajax Crystal Palace’s arrivals this summer

Turkish outfit Fenerbahce had been planning to offer Nice a fee in the region of €25m to get a deal done for Guessand and it remains to be seen whether the fee Crystal Palace are set to pay is somewhat similar.

Crystal Palace could have offered Guessand a chance to play in the Europa League, but can only promise him Conference League football for now.

They have appealed against UEFA’s demotion, but it is unclear whether that will be successful.

Landing the Ivorian attacker would be something of a coup and a big boost for Oliver Glasner ahead of the approaching Premier League campaign.

Palace have so far only managed to bring in goalkeeper Walter Benitez on a free transfer and Borna Sosa on a cut price £2m deal from Dutch giants Ajax.

Glasner is known to want centre-backs adding to the ranks this summer, especially given the uncertainty over the future of England international Marc Guehi, who is into the final year of his contract.