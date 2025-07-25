Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

Derby County are set to complete the loan capture of in-demand left-back Owen Beck later today.

Beck came through Liverpool’s youth system, but has not been able to break through the first team so far and the Reds have favoured loans to get him experience.

He has been loaned out multiple times to gain experience with proper game time and especially shone in Scotland at Dundee, which was not lost on Rangers, who have been keen on him – he is though Pride Park bound.

The 22-year-old had more suitors for his loan signature, but Derby are set to see off the competition from other clubs for him, as they are expected to complete the deal today, according to journalist James Pearce.

The former Wales Under-21 international’s last contract extension at Liverpool was signed back in 2021, which runs until 2026.

Liverpool though are giving him a new deal before they loan him out to Pride Park for the upcoming season.

Derby will have him on a simple loan with no buy option, as Liverpool still rate the 22-year-old full-back and could want him as backup to Milos Kerkez next season.

Player Age Andrew Robertson 31 Milos Kerkez 21 Kostas Tsimikas 29 Liverpool’s left-back options

The Rams did well to stay safe last season and now John Eustace is bringing in reinforcements to have a comfortable campaign.

Five signings have been made, and Beck will bring much-needed quality to the left side, and he will expect to have an injury-free season.

Beck was on loan at Blackburn Rovers in the previous term, where he got injured and missed almost the entirety of the second half of the campaign.

Liverpool will keep an eye on his development at Pride Park and Beck will look to impress Arne Slot to have a shot next season in Liverpool’s first team.

The Reds, in addition to Kerkez, also have Andrew Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas as left-backs, but both are now in the latter stages of their respective careers.