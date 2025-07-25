Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images

Douglas Luiz’s decision to snub a training camp with Juventus and come into dispute with the club ‘could be based on’ him having an agreement with another club, amid Everton and West Ham United being keen.

The former Aston Villa midfielder should have reported for a training camp with Juventus on Thursday, but he did not show up.

Juventus placed calls to try and locate the Brazilian, but could get no one to answer, before eventually on Friday, his agents made contact.

There has been no explanation for Luiz missing the camp and he is expected to return next week, when his agents will also hold talks with Juventus.

According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, the situation has seen ‘the chaos surrounding Douglas Luiz’ reach a new level and, with no explanation for missing the camp, ‘a clash is imminent’.

Juventus have been looking for a loan fee of €10m to let Luiz go, which it seems the Bianconeri will not get, especially with a wantaway player who is actively seeking a move.

Everton have held talks with Juventus’ general manager about Luiz, while West Ham are another potential Premier League destination.

Player To Fee Romelu Lukaku Manchester United £90m Richarlison Tottenham Hotspur £60m John Stones Manchester City £50m Anthony Gordon Newcastle United £50m Wayne Rooney Manchester United £30m Everton’s top 5 record sales

It is suggested that Luiz’s ‘decision to enter into a dispute could be based on’ him having an agreement in principle to sign for another club.

And Luiz pushing to leave Juventus and skipping training camps could boost that club in their attempts to land the midfielder.

Juventus have been looking to sell Luiz this summer and the latest development ensures they may well be even keener to do so.

Luiz shone brightly in the Premier League for Aston Villa, but has not found Italy’s Serie A to his liking and his impact has been limited.

A move back to England could well work for all parties, however it still remains to be seen where Luiz might end up.