Rangers left-back Ridvan Yilmaz is ‘open to returning’ to Besiktas this summer, if a deal can be done and it has been suggested the Turkish side need him.

Russell Martin has been reshaping the Rangers squad over the course of the summer so far and the former Southampton boss has largely favoured British players or players at British clubs.

Deals have been done with sides such as Luton Town, Peterborough United, Sheffield Wednesday, Wolves and Bournemouth.

Players are also expected to depart Ibrox before the window closes at the end of September and Yilmaz is someone who has regularly been linked with a return to his native Turkey.

And, according to Turkish journalist Gokmen Ozcan, Yilmaz does want to go back to Besiktas, having joined Rangers from the Istanbul side.

He said on Turkish TV channel Tivibu Spor: “Yilmaz needs Besiktas and Besiktas need Ridvan Yilmaz.

“Ridvan is open to returning.”

Player From Fee Tore Andre Flo Chelsea £12m Ryan Kent Liverpool £6.5m Michael Ball Everton £6.5m Danilo Feyenoord £6m Mikel Arteta Barcelona £5.8m Rangers’s top 5 record transfers

Yilmaz still has another two years left to run on his current deal at Rangers, but the Gers could let him go if the deal on the table is the right one.

Last term the left-back made 29 appearances across all competitions for Rangers, chipping in with two assists.

Besiktas did try to sign Yilmaz in the January transfer window earlier this year, something then Rangers boss Philippe Clement commented on, but no deal was done.

Rangers had new boy Max Aarons at left-back for their Champions League qualifier against Panathinaikos on Tuesday evening.

Yilmaz could well struggle for regular game time if he does stay put at Rangers, but Turkish sides still have many weeks left in the transfer window to strike a deal.

And a return to Turkey could well be to Yilmaz’s benefit in a World Cup year, with the country trying to qualify for the tournament in North America.