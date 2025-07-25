Cameron Smith/Getty Images

Derby County new boy Owen Beck has espoused his belief that John Eustace can get even more out of him this season and help him take the next step after signing for the Rams on loan.

Beck signed a new long-term contract earlier today at Liverpool before completing a season-long loan move to Derby.

Eustace had the services of Beck for Blackburn Rovers last season before the manager left for the Rams in February and will thus know all about the young left-back who racked up 25 appearances for Rovers, with all but one coming under the management of Eustace.

Beck, while saying that he enjoyed playing under Eustace, also credited the manager for getting the best out of him at Blackburn.

The young Welshman also expressed his hope that Eustace can help him progress by drawing out an even more substantial contribution from himself this season.

Beck told RamsTV: “We built a really good connection. I feel like he got the best out of me.

“When he called up and we had that conversation again where he was looking to bring me in, it was a no-brainer, really! I enjoyed playing under him.

Manager Time at Club John Eustace February 2025 – present Paul Warne September 2022 – February 2025 Wayne Rooney November 2020 – June 2022 Phillip Cocu July 2019 – November 2020 Frank Lampard May 2018 – July 2019 Last five permanent Derby County managers

“As I said, I feel like he got the best out of me.

“I feel like he can get even more out of me this season, and I can push that step further.”

Derby are still looking at further arrivals, including a move for Beck’s Liverpool team-mate, James McConnell, on loan remaining on the cards, as Eustace prepares for his first full season at the club.

Beck is Derby’s third summer addition to have played under Rams boss John Eustace at Blackburn last season, with the signings of Andreas Weimann and Danny Batth already confirmed.

Eustace’s belief that Derby was a better long-term prospect after leaving a Blackburn battling for play-off places seems to have been vindicated with the Rams being able to attract an in-demand talent like Beck.

Conor Bradley, of the same cohort as Beck, used a loan spell at Bolton Wanderers in 2022-23 as a launchpad to propel himself into the first-team picture at Liverpool and Beck will hope the upcoming campaign proves to turn out similarly for him.

Liverpool will keep a close eye on the development of Beck, with Andrew Robertson nearing the end of his career, and Kostas Tsimikas being linked with a move away.

In Beck, Liverpool may very well have a ready-made understudy to new signing Milos Kerkez come the beginning of the 2026-27 season if all goes to plan.