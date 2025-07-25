Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Leeds United‘s interest in signing Brazilian attacker Igor Paixao is ‘becoming increasingly serious’ after they went back in for him.

The Whites are strengthening the key role between the sticks with the arrival of Lucas Perri, having agreed a fee with Lyon, but need to add to the final third as a priority.

Scoring enough goals at Premier League level will be crucial to determining if Leeds will survive and to date only an injury prone Lukas Nmecha has joined to bolster that department.

The Elland Road side though have been working hard on trying to take advantage of Marseille’s failure to close out a deal for Paixao and sent a bid Feyenoord on Thursday.

That offer has been rejected, but Leeds have gone back with a fresh bid and, according to Feyenoord-specialist site 1908.nl, now the Whites’ interest is ‘becoming increasingly serious’.

It is becoming clear that Leeds are ready to pull out all the stops to agree a fee with Feyenoord, even though they do not yet have an agreement on personal terms with Paixao.

There is also the threat of Italian giants Roma entering the race, which could explain Leeds’ need for speed.

Manager Time at Club Daniel Farke July 2023 – present Sam Allardyce May 2023 – June 2023 Javi Gracia February 2023 – May 2023 Jesse Marsch February 2022 – February 2023 Marcelo Bielsa June 2018 – February 2022 Last five permanent Leeds United managers

Roma have rekindled their interest in Paixao and could move to sign the Brazilian attacker in the coming days.

Paixao was also keen on moving to Marseille and the French giants cannot yet be counted out.

It is for now unclear just how much Leeds have offered in their second bid to Feyenoord for the player.

Paixao has been a shining light at Feyenoord in recent seasons and there was even speculation Arne Slot would take him to Liverpool last summer.

The attacker said at the time: “I am listening and watching social media.

“Lots of people always tagging me and asking: are you going to Liverpool?

“I don’t know anything, I’m just waiting.”