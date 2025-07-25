Molly Darlington/Getty Images

Newcastle United may now not sign a new goalkeeper this summer after James Trafford snubbed them in favour of Manchester City, according to journalist Chris Waugh.

The Magpies had a landmark campaign, winning their first domestic trophy in 70 years and securing a return to the Champions League.

But with the season’s culmination and attention shifting to transfers, Newcastle, who understandably might have felt that top players would become more attainable now, have been left frustrated through their transfer activity and inactivity.

With the likes of Joao Pedro, who was hijacked by Chelsea, a risk that was flagged, Bryan Mbeumo, who indicated a preference for a move to Old Trafford, Liam Delap, who also made the switch to Stamford Bridge, and Hugo Ekitike, quickly swooped up by Liverpool, amongst others, having been targeted and lost out on to rival clubs, Newcastle have had difficulty closing out deals.

Trafford too was considered a key target for Newcastle, with the Tyneside club putting in a bid of £27m with Burnley.

With Trafford now handing them another blow by opting for a return to Pep Guardiola’s side, it is unclear if the Magpies will now target other goalkeepers.

The Cityzens had inserted a buy-back clause of £40m when Trafford made the move to Burnley, but have managed to re-sign him without having to trigger the clause, matching Newcastle’s bid instead.

Season Position 2024–25 5th 2023–24 7th 2022–23 4th 2021–22 11th 2020–21 12th Newcastle United’s last five league finishes

Eddie Howe, Newcastle’s manager, has had his hands full, having to oversee transfers on an interim basis after Paul Mitchell stepped down.

To add to his woes, Alexander Isak has expressed his wish for a transfer, with a move to Liverpool being preferred.

Martin Dubravka, Nick Pope’s deputy, was looking to move on, seeking regular football before he retires, but the Magpies might be compelled to hold on to him now.

Newcastle will have to weigh up how they should proceed with their goalkeepers, especially as Odysseas Vlachodimos is keen to be playing regularly and is now being looked at closely by Spanish giants Sevilla.

Howe knows he has Champions League football to deal with in the new season, which means a minimum of eight extra games.