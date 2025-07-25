Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Norwich City have stepped up their pursuit of Portsmouth linked Pelle Mattsson, but it is still a case of ‘as you were’ from the Canaries end.

Pompey so far have brought in only two players in the ongoing transfer window in the shape of John Swift and Adrian Segecic.

John Mousinho, though, will expect further backing from the club chiefs after he kept them comfortably safe in the Championship.

They have more targets on their radar, as they want to strengthen the defensive midfield position ahead of a long season.

Danish Superliga side Silkeborg’s 23-year-old Mattsson is a player Portsmouth like, but he has no shortage of suitors from fellow Championship clubs.

Norwich City have emerged as the most interested team in the Dane, but they had an offer rejected for him this month.

However, they are in no mood to give up, as according to Danish outlet Tipsbladet, the Canaries have now increased their offer.

Fact Born – 2001 Clubs so far – Silkeborg Pro debut – 2019 International level – Denmark U19s Trophies won – Danish 1st division, Danish Cup Pelle Mattsson facts

It has been suggested that the Carrow Road outfit have made an offer worth €3m for Mattsson, which is close to Silkeborg’s valuation of him.

They have included performance bonuses for the Dane, and now the deal is believed to be very close, though according to journalist Connor Southwell, from the Norwich end it remains ‘as you were’.

Negotiations between the clubs are continuing and Norwich are keen to make sure they get their hands on Mattsson.

Portsmouth could well have been pushed out of the race and turned their attention elsewhere, but if they do still hold an interest they will likely have to act quickly.

Norwich are showing their ambition to get promoted this season, though, as they very recently secured Jeffery Schlupp from Crystal Palace, who was quick to dub the Canaries a big club.