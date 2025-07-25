George Wood/Getty Images

Hull City are now rapidly closing in on Trabzonspor striker Enis Destan as he will ‘travel to England this weekend’ to undergo a medical with the Tigers.

The Championship side have been operating under a transfer embargo which means they can only sign stars on free transfers and players on free loans.

Despite that, Hull have been lining up transfer deals as they are confident the embargo will be lifted upon appeal.

Recently they started to make moves towards signing Trabzonspor’s Destan, while they are also poised to land John Lundstram from the same club.

Now the move for Destan is picking up pace and, according to Turkish journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu, he will ‘travel to England this weekend’ to undergo a medical.

The striker is then set to sign a contract with the Tigers which will be for three years plus a year’s option and the transfer will be a permanent one.

Destan made 18 appearances for Trabzonspor last season, scoring twice, but has been pushed further down the pecking order by the club’s summer transfer business.

Season Player Club Goals 2024–25 Joel Piroe Leeds United 19 2023–24 Sammie Szmodics Blackburn Rovers 27 2022–23 Chuba Akpom Middlesbrough 28 2021–22 Aleksandar Mitrovic Fulham 43 2020–21 Ivan Toney Brentford 33 Top goalscorers in the last five Championship seasons

Paul Onuachu has been landed from Southampton after a lengthy pursuit, while another attacker in the shape of Felipe Augusto, from Cercle Brugge, has joined.

Destan will be looking to make an impact at Hull and prove himself over the course of pre-season.

The Tigers are set to meet Stockport County in a pre-season friendly clash at Edgeley Park on Saturday and it remains to be seen if Destan will be in the country in enough time to take that game in.

Hull then are due to host Premier League new boys Sunderland on Tuesday night, before welcoming Spanish outfit Getafe.

The club’s opening game of the new Championship season comes away at promotion hopefuls Coventry City on 9th August.