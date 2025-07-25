Pete Norton/Getty Images

Bolton Wanderers are all set to beat Championship pair Swansea City and Oxford United to Lincoln City midfielder Ethan Erhahon, with substantial cash being splashed by the Trotters.

The 24-year-old midfielder from Glasgow has emerged as a target not just for League One clubs but Championship outfits as well.

Swansea failed with a move for him earlier this summer and though they were suggested to have since rekindled their efforts, those thoughts were played down.

They have though been keen, along with Oxford United and Wigan Athletic, on scooping up Erhahon from Lincoln, having been impressed with what they saw of him last term..

The Imps have been clear that they wanted a club record fee for Erhahon, meaning it would come above the £640,000 which stands as their record now.

Now Bolton are blowing their rivals out of the water with an offer of £750,000 to snap up Erhahon, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The offer represents a big commitment on the part of the Trotters as they try to win promotion from League One in the approaching campaign.

Interested club Manager Bolton Wanderers Steven Schumacher Oxford United Gary Rowett Swansea City Alan Sheehan Wigan Athletic Ryan Lowe Interested clubs and their managers

The cash they have raised from the sale of George Thomason to Wrexham has helped them crack the deal.

Erhahon will be staying in League One by heading to Bolton, rather than stepping up with Swansea or Oxford United.

The midfielder has been pushing for a move away from the club and has told the Imps that he would like to leave.

He was left out of the squad against Grimsby Town on Tuesday because of that.

His wish is now going to be fulfilled, though it will not be to a higher division club.

He featured in 31 League One games last season and is seven short of making 100 appearances in the division.

Now the emphasis will be on Erhahon to be part of a Bolton side that win promotion up to the Championship next term as he seeks to justify the fee spent on him.