Richard Pelham/Getty Images

West Ham United have informed left-back Emerson Palmieri that he is free to seek a move away from the club this summer.

After finding life difficult at Chelsea, Emerson moved to the London Stadium in the summer of 2022.

At West Ham, he has managed to feature regularly and finished last season with 32 appearances overall.

However, with the Hammers currently undergoing changes to improve upon their performances from last season, the axe is going to fall on the full-back.

The club have already signed two full-backs in the form of El Hadji Malick Diouf and Kyle Walker-Peters, notably hijacking Besiktas’ move for the former Southampton man, and Emerson has been told he can leave, according to the BBC.

The Italian’s agents are now set to look for potential destinations for the 30-year-old as he bids to seal a move away.

Emerson is currently out with a minor back injury and has not travelled with the West Ham squad for their pre-season trip to the United States.

Club Years Santos 2011-2015 Palermo (loan) 2014-2015 Roma 2015-2018 Chelsea 2018-2022 Lyon (loan) 2021-2022 West Ham United 2022- Emerson Palmieri’s career history

Graham Potter’s side are set to take part in the Premier League Summer Series 2025 as they build up to the new Premier League campaign.

As a part of that tournament, they will face Bournemouth, Everton and Manchester United at different venues.

Emerson, an experienced left-back who can also operate as a left-wing-back, is unlikely to be short of options.

The Italian has entered the final 12 months of his contract at the club, and therefore, the Hammers may well not be expecting a significant sum from his sale.

West Ham are also hard at work on further signings and have held talks with former Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson, who has interest from Saudi Arabia too.

The Hammers also admire Juventus midfielder Douglas Luiz, who skipped a training camp earlier this week and looks set for the exit door.