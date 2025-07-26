Alex Broadway/Getty Images

Cardiff City are interested in former West Ham United goalkeeper Nathan Trott and are in talks with Danish side FC Copenhagen for his signature.

The 26-year-old goalkeeper is a product of the Hammers academy system but made only one senior appearance for them before he left the club.

During the last summer transfer window of 2024, Danish giants Copenhagen came calling for Trott and West Ham decided to cash in on him.

Trott started last season as a regular starter for Copenhagen but later lost his spot in the starting line-up and has not started a league game since November.

His game time might not improve in the ongoing season with the Danish outfit signing Dominik Kotarski this summer and Trott could look to make a move to find regular football.

According to Danish outlet Bold, a return to England might be on the cards for the ex-West Ham star, as League One outfit Cardiff City are interested in him.

The Wales outfit have already been in touch with Copenhagen, as they have submitted an enquiry regarding the goalkeeper, but nothing has been finalised.

Goalkeeper Age Ethan Horvath 30 Jak Alnwick 32 Matthew Turner 23 Cardiff City’s current goalkeepers

Cardiff were relegated to League One last season and they are looking to build a squad that will be able to take them back to the Championship.

The Bluebirds are thinking of adding to their goalkeeper department and in the event of Trott joining them, he will have to fight with Jak Alnwick and Ethan Horvath for a spot in the starting line-up.

The shot-stopper has been expected to move on from Copenhagen this summer.

Trott has experience of playing in League One, during the 2019/20 season on loan from West Ham to AFC Wimbledon, where he featured 23 times, keeping four clean sheets.

The goalkeeper spent two years on loan at Danish side Vejle and caught the eye to such an extent that Danish Superliga giants Copenhagen signed him.