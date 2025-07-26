Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Charlton Athletic are now ‘close to finalising’ the arrival of in-demand Luton Town target Charlie Kelman from QPR.

The attacker shone brightly on loan at Leyton Orient in League One last season and was hailed on a number of occasions by O’s boss Richie Wellens.

A battle for his signature has broken out this summer, with MLS sides trying to take him back to his homeland of America, while Luton have wanted his League One know-how.

They are all set to be left disappointed though as, according to journalist Dharmesh Sheth, Charlton are ‘close to finalising’ a deal to bring in the attacker.

Addicks boss Nathan Jones saw Kelman up close in League One last season and liked what he saw.

The attacker scored 27 goals during his time at Leyton Orient and Charlton want that goal-getting instinct in their squad.

The Addicks will look to get the deal over the line quickly and strengthen Jones’ hand.

Player From Fee Jason Euell Wimbledon FC £4.75m Luke Young Tottenham £4m Claus Jensen Bolton £4m Souleymane Diawara Sochaux £3.7m Gary Rowett Leicester £3.5m Charlton Athletic's top 5 record transfers

Charlton were able to keep Kelman quiet in all three meetings between the two clubs last season, with the Addicks ultimately beating Orient in the League One playoff final.

Kelman was on fire towards the end of the regular campaign as he netted six times in Orient’s final six games, all of which they won.

His form was widely acknowledged and one former EFL winger dubbed him League One’s ‘most in-form striker’ towards the end of the campaign.

The 23-year-old will look to hit the ground running at the Valley and show he can repeat the trick in the Championship.

Charlton are due to kick off their Championship campaign by welcoming Watford to the Valley and with the Hornets having shown their ambition in the transfer market so far, it could be a tough first test for Jones’ side.