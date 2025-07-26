Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Wolves‘ asking price for midfielder Andre is considered to be ‘too much’ by Juventus, but the Italian giants are not giving up the chase for the man they want to replace Douglas Luiz.

Luiz, the former Aston Villa midfielder, failed to report to a training camp on Thursday and though his agents have since been in touch with Juventus, the rift between player and club is considered to be irreparable and he will be moved on this summer.

Juventus are clear about the man they want to come in and take Luiz’s spot in the squad and that is Wolves midfielder Andre.

The Serie A outfit have Andre on their radar for a while and, according to Italian daily La Stampa, they have intensified efforts to agree a deal with Wolves.

However, Vitor Pereira’s side are not too keen to sell Andre and their stance has been only a crazy offer can change their mind.

It has been suggested the price tag Wolves have in their mind is in the region of €50m, which Juventus feel is ‘too much’.

Igor Tudor’s side are though are not dropping their interest and are continuing to chase Andre.

Brazilian Signed from Andre Fluminense Joao Gomes Flamengo Pedro Lima Sport Recife Brazilians on the books at Wolves

Juventus could well be waiting to see what they can bring in from the departure of Luiz, with it suggested that the midfielder skipping the camp could indicate he already has an agreement with another side.

Who that might be remains to be seen, but it is clear that returning to the Premier League has been Luiz’s aim this summer, with Everton and West Ham United his primary suitors at present.

Andre’s departure would weaken Wolves’ midfield area and they would need to bring in a replacement to satisfy Pereira.

Wolves have already lost Matheus Cunha this summer, along with Rayan Ait-Nouri.

The Midlands outfit signed Andre from Brazilian side Fluminense last summer and he featured 33 times for them in the Premier League last season, racking up seven cautions.