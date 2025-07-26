George Wood/Getty Images

Everton have agreed a deal with German giants Bayern Munich for Adam Aznou and the player has also been given the ‘green light’ for a medical with the Toffees.

David Moyes has made strengthening at full-back a priority during this summer’s transfer window and is now set to make an addition.

Everton have been keen on Bayern Munich’s young left-back Aznou, who is down the pecking order under Vincent Kompany at the Allianz Arena.

Some at Bayern Munich have not wanted to give up on Aznou and he had been urged to show ‘more determination’ on the training pitch.

Now though Bayern Munich are happy to sell him and, according to Everton insider The Bobble, the Toffees have agreed an £8m deal with the Germans.

Bayern Munich have given Aznou the ‘green light’ to undergo a medical with Everton and seal the deal.

Playing regular football is also sure to have come into the defender’s calculations when deciding what to do as he is keen to make sure he is in the Morocco squad for the Africa Cup of Nations later this year.

Morocco are hosting the tournament and playing in it is key to Aznou.

He played for Bayern Munich in the FIFA Club World Cup earlier this summer, something which gave Moyes another chance to take a look at him.

Now Everton will want to get the deal over the line as quickly as possible and integrate Aznou into the squad.

The FIFA Club World Cup was played in the United States and Aznou will head back to the country with his new club.

Everton are involved in the Premier League Summer Series friendly tournament in the United States.

The Toffees are due to face Bournemouth in New Jersey later today as part of the competition.

Everton also remain keen still on Timothy Weah, who at the moment wants to sign for Marseille.