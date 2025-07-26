Ahmad Mora/Getty Images

Everton have now hit the accelerator in the transfer market and, after agreeing a fee for Adam Aznou, are ‘in advanced talks’ to sign Liverpool target Malick Fofana from Lyon.

The Toffees are now hard at work in the transfer market to boost David Moyes’ squad and Bayern Munich left-back Aznou is to have a medical with them following the agreement of a fee with the German club.

Everton are determined to be ambitious as they move into their new ground, the Hill Dickinson Stadium, and are now lining up Fofana to boost their final third options with a potentially devastating line of supply to new hitman Thierno Barry.

The Lyon winger is highly rated and Liverpool recently were suggested to be on standby to make a move for him, pending moving on Federico Chiesa; he has substantial interest from Italy.

Everton are moving quickly and, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, are ‘in advanced talks’ to sign Fofana from Lyon.

The Merseyside giants have submitted an official bid for Fofana and both clubs are now holding ‘direct talks’ about getting a deal done.

Everton are also holding talks on personal terms with Fofana as they seek to put an agreement in place, ready for when a fee is thrashed out with Lyon.

Player To Fee Romelu Lukaku Manchester United £90m Richarlison Tottenham Hotspur £60m John Stones Manchester City £50m Anthony Gordon Newcastle United £50m Wayne Rooney Manchester United £30m Everton’s top 5 record sales

Whether the development causes Liverpool to react remains to be seen.

The Premier League champions have just splashed out yet more money to bring in Hugo Ekitike from Eintracht Frankfurt.

And they remain keen to sign Alexander Isak from Newcastle United, being the striker’s preferred destination this summer.

Whether Liverpool could also finance a move for Fofana without having first made player sales is unclear.

The player’s view also needs to be taken into account though as, until Everton have the green light on terms, he could still decide to bide his time and consider other options.

There is little doubt though that Everton’s move represents an ambitious step in the market and an intensification of their transfer work this summer.