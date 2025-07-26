Omar Vega/Getty Images

Everton will begin talks with Galatasaray to try to sign former Tottenham Hotspur defender Davinson Sanchez ‘in the coming days’ and are ‘insistent on signing the player’ this summer.

David Moyes’ side are in the process of upping the urgency of their transfer activity, having just agreed a fee of around £8m with Bayern Munich for left-back Adam Aznou.

They are also making moves towards a possible deal to sign Lyon winger Malick Fofana in what would be a real coup if it happened.

Further faces are also being looked at by Everton, with Galatasaray centre-back Sanchez now in their thoughts.

Sanchez, a former Tottenham defender, was linked with Everton last summer, while earlier this summer it was suggested the Toffees had held talks on the outline of a deal.

He does appear to be very much on Everton’s radar as a possible signing and now they appear to be back on Sanchez’s trail as, according to Turkish outlet Takvim, they will hold new talks with Galatasaray ‘in the coming days’.

The Premier League side are suggested to be ‘insistent on signing the player’ and taking him back to England.

Club Years Atletico Nacional 2013-2016 Ajax 2016-2017 Tottenham Hotspur 2017-2023 Galatasaray 2023- Davinson Sanchez’s career history

Sanchez would be an experienced option for Everton, with the defender having been thoroughly tried and tested in the Premier League from his time at Tottenham.

His spell at Tottenham though saw him regularly the subject of criticism and former Spurs star Jamie O’Hara dubbed him ‘absolutely awful’, while Gabriel Agbonlahor labelled him a ‘kamikaze defender’.

Former Tottenham boss Antonio Conte however was more appreciative of Sanchez and explained how he could in his view become a top defender.

“He has a lot of space for improvement. He’s good physically, he’s fast. He’s good technically”, Conte, when he was Spurs boss, said.

“He has the right characteristics to become a top defender but he needs to be focused from start to end.

“This is the gap to him becoming a top defender.”

If Everton do proceed with a swoop to take Sanchez to the Hill Dickinson Stadium then they will hope he improved what Conte identified him as needing to improve during his time in Turkey.