Northampton Town manager Kevin Nolan believes that he and his team can help West Ham United talent Michael Forbes reach the levels he is capable of, and that includes playing on the international stage again.

Putting an injury-plagued season behind him, Forbes is looking to get his career back on track by playing League One football once again.

Last summer, West Ham sent him out on loan to then League One outfit Bristol Rovers, who were eventually relegated.

However, the spell was cut short after he picked up a hamstring injury.

Forbes was then loaned yet again to League Two side Colchester United, but a reoccurrence of the same injury ended his season.

Now, the Hammers have yet again decided to walk the same route, sending him out to Northampton Town, a club managed by former West Ham star Nolan.

The 43-year-old is hopeful that he and his team will be able to give Forbes a platform to relaunch his career and reach the levels he is capable of.

Loan club Years Bristol Rovers 2024-2025 Colchester United 2025 Northampton Town 2025- Michael Forbes’ loan spells

Having worked as a first-team coach for West Ham, Nolan knows Forbes well and has a clear idea about what the defender is capable of.

“Michael is a player I have known for a long time. He was a youth team player at West Ham when I was there”, Nolan told his club’s official website.

“I know what he is capable of and the levels he is capable of reaching.

“He had some really bad luck last season but he is back now and we feel we can provide the platform for Michael to develop and kick on.

“We believe we can help him reach the levels we know he is capable of and that includes playing international football again.”

Nolan is also pleased with the vote of confidence West Ham have given to Northampton by sanctioning the loan.

“We would like to thank West Ham United for trusting us with Michael.

“We are building a really good relationship and hopefully all parties can benefit from Michael’s time with us.

“We said earlier in the week we were looking to strengthen in all areas and Michael’s signing is part of that process.”

The defender has been capped at international level with Northern Ireland and solid performances at Northampton may well put him back in the picture.

West Ham boss Graham Potter will also be keeping a close eye on how Forbes does in League One.