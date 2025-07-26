Lewis Storey/Getty Images

The agent of Leeds United target Igor Paixao is ‘playing a surprising double game’ with his client, amid Marseille and Roma also being in the mix to sign the Brazilian.

Leeds have shown so far that they mean business in the ongoing window and have strengthened several areas in their squad, but more work is needed to get Daniel Farke’s men Premier League ready.

The Yorkshire giants recently agreed on a fee with Lyon for their goalkeeper Lucas Perri, who is in the process of completing his move to the club.

Now Leeds are increasingly focused on landing Feyenoord winger Paixao, having seen one bid rejected but quickly going in with a second proposal.

Marseille had been expected to be Paixao’s next destination, however the French side have struggled to agree a deal with Feyenoord, despite the attacker wanting the move.

Roma are now also looking at a move for Paixao and, according to French outlet Foot Mercato, the player’s agent is ‘playing a surprising double game’.

It is suggested that Paixao does favour signing for Marseille and has agreed to do so, but his agent has been ‘more vague’.

Player Arrived from Mason Greenwood Manchester United CJ Egan-Riley Burnley Jonathan Rowe Norwich City Angel Gomes Lille English players at Marseille

Marseille have even had the player’s father over in France for lunch as part of their charm offensive, but the agent has maintained contact with Leeds.

The agent has also offered his client to Roma, bringing the Italians into the game.

Marseille are determined not to be shaken and remain determined to sign Paixao this summer, feeling their bid is equal to Leeds’ and they have several factors speaking in their favour.

One of those may be the fact that they are in next season’s Champions League, while boss Roberto De Zerbi has a solid reputation for exciting football.

It is unclear who Leeds might turn to if they were to miss out on signing Paixao, but the Whites have made clear to striker Patrick Bamford that he should seek a move away this summer and they need more attacking signings.