Tottenham Hotspur have been left disappointed after Morgan Gibbs-White signed a new contract with Nottingham Forest, ruling out a summer switch to Spurs.

Spurs were looking to bring Gibbs-White in and stood ready to trigger his release clause, with the attacking midfielder prepared to make the move to north London.

Forest though were angered at what they saw as an illegal approach for Gibbs-White from Tottenham and consulted lawyers, putting a spanner in the works of the move.

Now, following talks with Nottingham Forest supremo Evangelos Marinakis, Gibbs-White has agreed to sign a new contract.

He will not be joining Tottenham this summer and has committed his future to the Tricky Trees until 2028.

A statement of intent from our owner Evangelos Marinakis, as Morgan Gibbs-White signs a record deal at the Club until the summer of 2028. 🤝 pic.twitter.com/WhvuhecdhI — Nottingham Forest (@NFFC) July 26, 2025

For Forest, the news is a massive boost after the blow of losing Anthony Elanga to Newcastle United earlier this summer.

Nuno can now plan to go into the new Premier League season being able to call upon Gibbs-White, who was a crucial part of his side last term.

Season Position 2024–25 7th (Premier League) 2023–24 17th (Premier League) 2022–23 16th (Premier League) 2021–22 4th (Championship, promoted via play‑offs) 2020–21 17th (Championship) Nottingham Forest’s last five league finishes

Tottenham meanwhile will have to move on to other targets, with a swoop for Gibbs-White off the table.

Spurs have also been looking at signing Brentford attacker Yoane Wissa, but the Bees have ruled that he will not move this summer.

That has led to Wissa, who is also wanted by Newcastle, refusing to train.

That is of little importance to Nottingham Forest though, who will focus on making their own signings and are keen on landing Bologna attacker Dan Ndoye.

Gibbs-White will want to see statements of intent in the market from Forest this summer to demonstrate the club’s ambition to build on last term and they are expected to submit a new bid for Ndoye next week.