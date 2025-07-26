George Wood/Getty Images

Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur look unable to now sign Yoane Wissa this summer as Brentford have ‘closed the door’ on selling him.

The Bees sold Bryan Mbeumo to Manchester United recently and losing Wissa too would be a hammer blow.

Newcastle, who have suffered a string of snubs in the transfer window so far, have been holding talks with Brentford and were confident of doing a deal for Wissa.

Tottenham, where former Brentford boss Thomas Frank is in charge, have also been in the mix to land the attacker.

Now though, according to journalist Ben Jacobs, Brentford have ‘closed the door’ on letting Wissa depart, despite Newcastle offering £30m.

That has made Wissa unhappy and he is ‘refusing to train’ as a result as he wants to play in the Champions League.

The attacker feels he had an agreement with Brentford that they would let him go for £26m.

Season Player Club Goals 2024–25 Mohamed Salah Liverpool 29 2023–24 Erling Haaland Manchester City 27 2022–23 Erling Haaland Manchester City 36 2021–22 Mohamed Salah Liverpool 23 Son Heung-min Tottenham Hotspur 23 2020–21 Harry Kane Tottenham Hotspur 23 Top goalscorers in the last five Premier League seasons

Having lost Frank as manager, influential midfielder Christian Norgaard and Mbeumo, Brentford are drawing a line and keeping Wissa.

Having an unhappy player who is refusing to train though will be a big test of the Bees’ ability to manage the situation.

Wissa has just a year left on his contract at Brentford and could well move on from the club on a free transfer next summer.

For Newcastle especially, missing out on Wissa would be another blow this summer, with Joao Pedro, Mbeumbo, Hugo Ekitike and Liam Delap all preferring to swerve a move to St James’ Park.

Tottenham did get Mathys Tel through the door on a permanent move from Bayern Munich, following his loan spell, while they continue to work on signing Morgan Gibbs-White, who continues to train with Nottingham Forest.

All eyes are now on how far Wissa will take his efforts to secure a move away from Brentford before the transfer window closes in early September.