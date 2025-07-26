Marco Rosi/Getty Images

Nottingham Forest will ‘bid again’ today for Bologna attacker Dan Ndoye, who has also attracted serious interest from Napoli.

Forest have lost Anthony Elanga this summer, selling the winger to Newcastle United, and they are fighting a battle to keep Morgan Gibbs-White out of the clutches of Tottenham Hotspur; he has reported to Forest’s training camp.

They tried to land Timothy Weah from Juventus, but he rejected the idea of heading to the City Ground.

Of late, Nottingham Forest have been looking to do a deal with Bologna for Ndoye, though they have not yet succeeded, with an initial offer knocked back.

Now, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, they will ‘bid again’ for him and have a new offer ready to go from next week.

Bologna’s sporting director Marco Di Vaio commented on Ndoye’s situation earlier this month and revealed keeping the player on a new contract is also something which the club have discussed.

He said: “We’re also talking to him about the possibility of extending and improving his contract, and he’s also open to it.”

Player Years Total appearances Bob McKinlay 1951–1969 682 Ian Bowyer 1973–1981, 1982–1987 541 Stuart Pearce 1985–1997 522 Steve Chettle 1986–1999 503 Jack Burkitt 1947–1962 503 Nottingham Forest's top 5 appearance makers

Ndoye though does have an agreement in place with Nottingham Forest on personal terms, meaning the Premier League side only need to agree a fee with the Serie A side.

That may be easier said than done, with Napoli having tried and failed on that front in recent days.

The Italian champions are keen on landing Ndoye, but are not prepared to pay more than they believe he is worth.

Nottingham Forest are also in the process of trying to bolster their defensive options and hold an interest in FC Copenhagen’s Gabriel Pereira.

Again in that chase they face competition from Serie A, where Udinese have also been left impressed by the Brazilian central defender.