Julian Finney/Getty Images

Everton and Aston Villa are now set to see Nathan Zeze, who they have both been linked with this summer, taken off the table as an option, as he is set to undergo medical with Saudi Arabian side NEOM tonight.

The 20-year-old centre-back came through the Nantes academy system and his development has not gone unnoticed by bigger clubs.

Early in May, Bournemouth submitted a verbal offer of €20m, which did not manage to convince Nantes.

Aston Villa are keen on adding a centre-back, having lost Axel Disasi following the end of his loan and have been linked with Zeze, as have Everton.

Spanish outfit Villarreal and Saudi Arabian club NEOM have been pressing the accelerator to sign him though in recent days with firm offers.

It is Neom who are set to win the race for the young defender though and he is closing in on heading to Saudi Arabia.

Neom are now set to give Zeze a medical this evening as they seek to wrap up the deal, according to French journalist Loic Tanzi.

Competition Appearances Ligue 1 18 French Cup 1 France Under-21s 3 Nathan Zeze’s appearances last season

The deal will again show Saudi clubs’ desire to also sign young and up and coming players in addition to established and ageing stars.

While Everton may be missing out on Zeze, they are active in the market and have agreed a fee with Bayern Munich for left-back Adam Aznou.

The Toffees are also talking to Lyon about their in-demand winger Malick Fofana.

Aston Villa and Everton will likely keep an eye on Zeze and his progress in Saudi Arabia as due to his young years he could well head back to Europe at some point in the coming years.

Neom have done business in France this summer, signing Amadou Kone from Reims, Said Benrahma from Lyon and Marcin Bulka from Nice.