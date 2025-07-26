Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Callum Paterson is still in talks about re-signing for Sheffield Wednesday and they have been ‘fairly positive’, according to journalist Barry Anderson.

The Owls have had a turbulent summer so far which has seen the club gripped by financial issues, late payments to players and staff, losing stars and being hit by a transfer embargo by the EFL.

Josh Windass recently moved to Championship new boys Wrexham, while wingers Djeidi Gassama and Anthony Musaba headed for Rangers and Samsunspor, respectively.

Boss Danny Rohl is still in charge, despite being linked with a number of other jobs earlier this summer, and the Owls are trying to cobble together a decent squad.

Attacker Paterson, 30, is out of contract at Hillsborough, but Sheffield Wednesday would like to keep hold of him.

He is playing for the Owls in a friendly today, while talks with the club aimed at signing a new contract have been ‘fairly positive’.

It is unclear if Sheffield Wednesday will be able to get an agreement over the line, but keeping hold of Paterson would be a boost.

Season Position 2024–25 12th (Championship) 2023–24 20th (Championship) 2022–23 3rd (League One, promoted via play-offs) 2021–22 4th (League One) 2020–21 24th (Championship, relegated) Sheffield Wednesday’s last five league finishes

He made 27 appearances in the Championship for Wednesday over the course of last season and managed to find the net on six occasions.

Paterson started the Owls’ final six games of the campaign and popped up with a goal at home to Portsmouth and an assist on the final day at Watford.

Sheffield Wednesday are also trying to keep hold of highly rated young goalkeeper Pierce Charles.

Scottish giants Rangers have been eyeing a second raid on Hillsborough to snap up the shot-stopper.

A number of sides are firm fans of the Northern Ireland goalkeeper, but Sheffield Wednesday want to do all they can to prevent his departure from the club this summer.