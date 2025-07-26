Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

Liverpool boss Arne Slot has revealed that Reds star Joe Gomez had to leave the pre-season tour of Asia due to an Achilles issue, which the club will assess in England.

The Reds are preparing for the upcoming season as Slot is keen to defend the Premier League title next season.

Liverpool have brought in a host of new faces, with the latest link for the club an audacious swoop for Alexander Isak, who wants the Reds, and they are currently on their pre-season tour of Asia, where Slot will evaluate his team.

Gomez was part of Liverpool’s pre-season squad for Asia, but he had to leave the camp and return to England due to an injury he suffered during Thursday’s training session.

His injury caused concern among Liverpool fans, as the team have now been left short in the centre-back department.

Slot revealed that Gomez faced some Achilles problems after his first week of training during their tour of Asia and added that the management deemed that it is better for Gomez to return to England, where they will be able to assess his injury.

The Liverpool boss also pointed out that the centre-back will be able to work on his recovery from his injury in England, and he will try to get back into the team.

Defender Nationality Joe Gomez English Virgil van Dijk Dutch Ibrahima Konate French Liverpool’s senior centre-back options

“He was, of course, with us for the first part of the week, but he had some Achilles problems”, Slot said in an update.

“We thought it was better to assess it back in England and for him to work on him to come back to the team, probably in more ideal circumstances for him.”

Last season, the 28-year-old defender only featured nine times in the Premier League under Slot, but with the departure of Jarell Quansah to Bayer Leverkusen, he might be handed more opportunities.

There are also continuing question marks over Ibrahima Konate, who is refusing to sign a new contract and who is wanted by Real Madrid.

The Reds will be hoping that Gomez’s injury is not to be a serious one, which will see him out of action for a long time, with the new season set to begin in mid-August.

Liverpool are set to play two games in Asia, with the first being against AC Milan today and the next game against Yokohama Marinos on 30th July.