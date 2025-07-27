Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Southampton are set to sell defender Jan Bednarek to Portuguese giants FC Porto and the ‘agreement between the clubs is complete’.

Bednarek has widely been expected to move on from Southampton following their relegation from the Premier League last season.

Saints suffering a drop out of the top flight meant a release clause in the centre-back’s contract became active, set at €7.5m.

That saw a number of clubs look at him, including Turkish side Trabzonspor and Bednarek was suggested not to be against that move.

Bednarek is not going to Turkey though as, according to Portuguese daily O Jogo, Porto are triggering the clause and the ‘agreement between the clubs is complete’, with only a small amount of paperwork to be now taken care of.

The Poland international is happy to make the move to Porto and has agreed a four-year contract with the Portuguese giants.

Porto have been in the market for a centre-back this summer and wanted to sign an experienced option to slot into their backline.

Having looked at a number of options they decided that Bednarek was the best fit and proceeded to get a deal done to bring him to Portugal.

Club Years Lech Poznan 2013-2017 Gornik Leczna (loan) 2015-2016 Southampton 2017- Aston Villa (loan) 2022-2023 Jan Bednarek’s career history

Bednarek, 29, made 30 appearances in Southampton’s doomed Premier League campaign last season and went into the referee’s notebook on seven occasions.

He counts Lech Poznan, Gornik Leczna and Aston Villa amongst his former clubs and will be keen to pass a medical with Porto quickly in order that he can link up with his new side.

Porto, who were in action at the FIFA Club World Cup earlier this summer, could finish only third in the Portuguese top flight last term, eleven points off champions Sporting Lisbon.

Playing in the showcase summer tournament in the United States will have given them a financial boost, potentially even being used to land Bednarek.

For Southampton, selling Bednarek will bring in extra cash and allow new boss Will Still to continue to reshape the squad at St Mary’s.